Duabo: Here’s the true cause of Junka Town’s Yoghurt’s tragic death plus other secrets (Video)

It has been confirmed by a close source that Yoghurt of Junka Town fame was cursed by a man named Baba which consequently led to his death.

According to one Uncle Sam who is a movie director, the person who confessed to killing Yogot is identified as Baba who is also from Tarkoradi and a close friend of the late actor.

In a now-viral video, Uncle Sam narrated that Yogot got into a heated argument with Baba and during the fierce exchange of words.

He promised to deal with him after raining curses on him and that was what eventually led to the death of the actor.

He continued that Too Much who is a brother to the late actor was home when policemen came to his house to inform him that someone had surrendered himself to the police for allegedly killing Yogot.

They rushed to the Police Station and saw Baba behind bars who requested that they give him two days to come out and speak on the matter.

According to the man narrating what transpired, Baba was said to be running into Ivory Coast after the death of Yogot but walked into a police station to report himself.

He was later transferred to the central police station where he is currently in the custody of the police who said they have no case against him but rather keeping him there for his safety.

