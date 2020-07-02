Dubai Police extradite Hushpuppi and Mr Woodberry to the US

Nigerian fraudster Ramon Igbalode Abbas popularly known as Ray Hushpuppi and his partner in crime Olalekan Jacon Ponle also known widely as Mr Woodberry has been extradited to the United States.

Dubai Police on Thursday confirmed the news about their extradition after a new update made by the powerful aforementioned security agency via their official social media handles.

Both men were arrested by Dubai police last month for defrauding over 1.9 million people, majority of them, reports say, were Americans.

Their arrest in an operation code-named Fox Hunt 2 came after about four months of painstaking investigations into their activities., during which their social media activities were monitored by the highly trained police unit.

Dubai Police said the raid resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents in relation to a well-planned international fraud worth Dh1.6 billion – N169 billion.

They were accused of leading an “international” online fraud network that was committing crimes outside the United Arab Emirates, including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft.

Following the two Nigerian fraudsters extradition, Christopher Wray, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) commended and heaped praises on Dubai Police for their exceptional efforts exerted by the United Arab Emirate, represented by the Dubai Police General HQ, in combating transnational organised cyber-crime.

Mr Wray also extended his appreciations to Dubai Police for their cooperation in extraditing the wanted criminals, who committed money-laundering and multiple cybercrimes, to the United States

See the post by the Dubai Police;

FBI AND DUBAI POLICE

