Big Brother Naija’s 2020 housemate, Tochi, has dished advice to men on what to do if they discover they are dating a lady that can’t support them financially.

He said that a lady should be able to support her man by ‘chesting’ a bill of N500,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 11,880 when his card declines.

Tochi, in a post on his Instagram story, said if she cannot do that, then the boyfriend should pick up his footwear and take to his heels.



He wrote; “If your babe can not chest a bill of 500k when your card declines my guy! Remove your shoe hold it in your hand! and run.”

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the controversial-trending post from Tochi…

Dave_Super_ – All tochi is saying is simple,” Guys have standards “ For you to be expecting your chick to foot a bill of 500k means that you yourself is a big boy, and your chick too is suppose to be in the same tax bracket as you, you are both well to do. But my gender will never have standards in their life , They will never go for girls in the same class as them, where will they even start? Cus girls like that will only fall for game which majority of naija guys don’t have ,cus it’s obvious they can’t lure her with money , cus they have the kind of money they have, so what do they do?

They date down, go for the chick they can be giving 30 k every month, because that’s the only way majority of naija men know how to get women, MONEY!

But the same chick in question will never go for a guy below her tax bracket, you must have more money than her!

@shasha.e – As a guy first, u done first fit spend 500k above for ur babe?

iizuu – My gender is happy now. You all asked how can he buy something worth 500k? But if it was the other way round it’s not a big deal to buy something of 500k and expect the guy to chest it. The thing is no one should expect from someone when you don’t give.

@Thecuteseun – If not that you are a thief, why will you sef je gbese 500k and expect omolomo to come and pay? Iranu

