Dumsor: ECG releases timetable for Greater Accra

By Qwame Benedict
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned maintenance work in the Greater Accra Region which will lead to a power outage in some areas.

The exercise which is scheduled for today, Tuesday April 6, 2021 will last from 9a m to 5 pm.

A statement by ECG entreats customers to bear with them as they work to ensure quality delivery of service.

These are areas in Accra to be affected by the planned maintennace work.

Tabora, Racecourse, Bankyease, Yellow house, Ofankor Seven Great, Kissehman, Ashalley Botwe, Little Roses and Achimota Golf Park.

ECG statement
Source:Ghpage

Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Accra
