Dumsor is killing me, I can’t sleep anymore – Vim Lady

The recent power outages, ‘dumsor’ has become a topic of national concern. Almost everybody in Ghana is crying over ‘dumsor’.

Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, et al have all expressed their disappointment in the government over the current intermittent power supply.

Actor and politician John Dumelo in his recent take on the issue demands from the Akufo Addo led government to issue a timetable amid these power cuts.

He further asked the government to admit that the recent cut in power supply in the country is ‘dumsor’ and stop giving excuses that do not hold substance.

Yvonne Nelson, on the other hand, has asked the incumbent administration to solve the power crises.

The newest person to add her voice to the calls is Despite Media’s Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady.

Sharing her sentiments, Vim Lady took to social media to reveal how the ‘dumsor’ is affecting her. She wrote;

‘I can’t sleep this days, Dumsor is killing me’.

Afia Pokuaa

Do you have light at your area now?