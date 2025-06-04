type here...
Politics

Dumsor levy is 8 times E- levy- Dr. Bawumia

By Mzta Churchill

Former vice president of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia has reacted to the recently introduced levy by the NDC government.

The politician, speaking during a recent gathering stated that the E- levy, introduced by the NPP government is better than the D- levy introduced by the NPP government.

In buttressing his assertion, the former vice president stated that with the E-Levy, one was to pay 10 Cedis for a transaction of 1000 Ghana Cedis.

However, Bawumia noted that the same cannot be said about the D- levy, stating that one is to pay 83 Ghana Cedis for a transaction of the same 1000 Ghana Cedis.

Comparing the two, Dr. Bawumia said that the E- levy is 8 times better than the D- levy.

