The wayward son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Daniel Duncan a week ago took to social media to apologize to his father for his waywardness, begging for his forgiveness.

His apology to father garnered huge reactions from fans and followers as some social media enthusiasts congratulated him for the bold step thinking that was all.

Daniel, a couple of moments ago has gone berserk this time more dangerous and serious than before. He has taken again to social media precisely Twitter to rant.

On Twitter he said Ghanaians should watch out for the biggest and craziest fooling from him as the ones that went viral last week was just a starter

He went ahead to tell his followers that he’ll soon be released from police custody so they should be patient with him.

Daniel Duncan Tweeted; “THE DAY I GOT FAMOUS IS WHEN U WANT TO ARREST ME?!?!?!?!?!?! AHHHHHHHH U SHULDAVE KILLED ME BECAUSE GHANA THINKS THEY SAW FOOLING LAST WEEK BUT I HAVENT EVEN STARTEDDDDD”

“So these people said they will release me either ending of this week or early next week. Please be patient with me.. this is much harder for me to go through than it is for you.”

See screenshot;

So this confirms Daniel is having a mental disorder? Hmmm!!