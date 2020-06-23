type here...
GhPage Entertainment Duncan Williams' son goes crazy on social media again after apologizing to...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Duncan Williams’ son goes crazy on social media again after apologizing to father

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
|
Daniel-Duncan-Williams-and-Father-Archbishop-Nicholas
Daniel-Duncan-Williams-and-Father-Archbishop-Nicholas
- Advertisement -

The wayward son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Daniel Duncan a week ago took to social media to apologize to his father for his waywardness, begging for his forgiveness.

His apology to father garnered huge reactions from fans and followers as some social media enthusiasts congratulated him for the bold step thinking that was all.

READ ALSO: Duncan Williams’ son apologizes to him for going berserk on social media

Daniel, a couple of moments ago has gone berserk this time more dangerous and serious than before. He has taken again to social media precisely Twitter to rant.

On Twitter he said Ghanaians should watch out for the biggest and craziest fooling from him as the ones that went viral last week was just a starter

He went ahead to tell his followers that he’ll soon be released from police custody so they should be patient with him.

Daniel Duncan Tweeted; “THE DAY I GOT FAMOUS IS WHEN U WANT TO ARREST ME?!?!?!?!?!?! AHHHHHHHH U SHULDAVE KILLED ME BECAUSE GHANA THINKS THEY SAW FOOLING LAST WEEK BUT I HAVENT EVEN STARTEDDDDD”

“So these people said they will release me either ending of this week or early next week. Please be patient with me.. this is much harder for me to go through than it is for you.”

READ ALSO: Duncan Williams’ son drops music videos after his arrest

See screenshot;

Dee-Willis
Dee-Willis

So this confirms Daniel is having a mental disorder? Hmmm!!

Previous articleStonebwoy’s former bodyguard who slapped Kelvynboy finally speaks
Next articleAnell reacts to her father’s comments that he would spend her fees on an ashawo AIDS patient

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard who slapped Kelvynboy finally speaks

RASHAD -
Yesterday the news went viral that former protege of Stonebwoy, Kelvynboy has been assaulted at Ashaiman, the home base of Stonebwoy.
Read more
Entertainment

Old man Samini speaks on Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy beef

RASHAD -
The Godfather of Stonebwoy, Samini has finally broken his silence on the unending beef between Stonebwoy and his former son, Kelvynboy.
Read more
Entertainment

Ken Agyapong vows to expose 13 more pastors from “one-man’ churches

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has in a new video vowed to expose 13 more fake pastors in his quest to rid the country...
Read more
Entertainment

DVLA issues statement to address Nana Aba’s fake Range Rover registration number brouhaha

Mr. Tabernacle -
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority-DVLA has issued a long press statement in an address to Nana Aba Anamoah's fake Range Rover...
Read more
Entertainment

Ashaiman people don’t tweet, they beat-Kwaw Kese advises Kelvyn boy

Taylor Junior Charles -
The 'bodyguard slap brouhaha' just got exciting for fans of Stonebwoy as Kwaw Kese has also added his voice regarding the...
Read more
Entertainment

“Animal, foolish boy, sickler; you will never succeed” – Stonebwoy’s sister insults Kelvynboy

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Stonebwoy fanatic Ayisha Modi who prides herself as 'Stonebwoy's Sister' has gone haywire on social media lambasting Kelvynboy and Blakk Cedi...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
94 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Wed
29 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
26 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

Afia Schwar advises young girls after Nana Aba Anamoah’s fake Range Rover gift brouhaha

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger amid Nana Aba Anamoah's fake Range Rover gift brouhaha has addressed and sent out some pieces of...
Read more
Lifestyle

Ken Agyapongs’s baby mama goes crazy on social media again after her apology was declined

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama Moira Araba Dawson-Williams a day after releasing an emotional apology letter together with her daughter Anell to the...
Read more
Lifestyle

I won’t pay your fees again – Kennedy Agyapong replies daughter after apology

Mr. Tabernacle -
Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has replied his daughter Anell Agyapong after she asked for forgiveness from him in an emotional laden...
Read more
Lifestyle

Why I supported my baby mama to win her seat – Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
The New Patriotic Party - NPP on Saturday, June 22 went to polls to elect Members of Parliament for the respective constituencies...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News