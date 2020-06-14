The leader and founder of Action Chapel International Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has for the first time spoken about his last son Daniel Duncan-Williams.

The last born of the World reknowed preacher has for weeks now been in the wrong reasons from calling on slay queens who want to hang out with him to sharing a video of himself with naked ladies in a pool and finally going naked live on social media.

After the video went viral, many social media users have taken to the timeline to troll the Man of God for failing to put his house in check whiles he advice people on how to take care of their families.

The Archbishop days ago sent out a press statement where he revealed that his son has bipolar hence his actions on social media.

He called on Ghanaians to remember him in their prayers as the seek a better way to get him back into his right senses.

In a new video, the preacher has acknowledge Ghanaians who remembered him and his family in prayers during their dark days adding that he is very grateful for the love showed to his family.

Nicholas Duncan William further called on more Ghanaians to join in to pray for his son Daniel.