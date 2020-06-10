The son of Duncan Williams, Daniel Williams has been arrested by the police in the United States after he released unpleasant videos on social media.

From what Ghpage has gathered, Daniel was arrested and taken to a psychiatric hospital for mental evaluation at the request of his family.

Policemen numbering not less than 4 visited the house of Daniel whom they appeared to know soo well arrested him when he was having one of his live videos.

This comes just a few hours after the family of the young man revealed he is going through mental problems and has relapsed.

SEE HERE: Duncan Williams breaks silence on his son’s leak threesome video and abnormal behavior online (Video)

Watch the video below

Daniel got the whole country talking yesterday when he released his own 3som video on social media.

He went on to release more disturbing videos and rained insults on his father as well