Duncan William’s Son Daniel Duncan finally repents; confesses in church [VIDEO]

Daniel Duncan-Williams, widely known as Papa Shilo, recently shared a compelling testimony about how his father, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, rescued him from the clutches of darkness.

During a church service, Daniel reflected on his past struggles with drug addiction and a life of rebellion.

He credited his father’s unwavering prayers and steadfast support for helping him break free from the destructive path he was on.

He described how his father’s dedication and love lifted him out of what he called “the hell” the enemy had trapped him in.

In his testimony, Daniel urged young people facing similar challenges to hold on to faith and perseverance, assuring them that they, too, can overcome their addictions.

He stressed that victory over such battles is possible with the power of faith and the support of loved ones.

As part of the service, Daniel also led the congregation at The Prayer Cathedral of Action Chapel International in a heartfelt praise and worship session, celebrating his 29th birthday.

A video shared on X by Eddie WRT captured Daniel dressed in an all-white kaftan, passionately leading the choir in song and praise.

The congregation, filled with joy and inspiration, sang and danced along, creating a memorable moment of celebration and gratitude.

Daniel’s transformation and his testimony serve as a powerful beacon of hope for others who may be struggling with similar issues, offering a message of redemption and the possibility of a brighter future.