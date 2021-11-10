type here...
Duncan Williams’ son hints at joining the adult movie industry – Screenshot

By Armani Brooklyn
The troublesome and black sheep amongst the Duncan Williams family, Dee Willis, has openly revealed his intentions of joining the adult movie industry.

The controversial son of the revered man of God made this disclosure on Twitter through a tweet he authored on the micro-blogging platform.

According to him, he has always fancied joining the adult movie industry because he strongly believes in his bedroom prowess.

He wrote; “I want to be a po*n star”.

This unfortunate tweet from Dee Willis has landed him and his noble family into the trolls pit once again.

Critics have taken to the comments section of the tweet to shame him for his consistent desire to ruin the hard-earned reputation of his father and family at large.

Somewhere last year, Dee Willis who is a wannabe rapper took over social media trends with his n@ked photos and videos.

The last born son of the respected cleric has been a thorn in the flesh for his family and sighting from all angles, it’s clear that he’s not ending his smear campaign on his family anytime soon.

Source:GHpage

