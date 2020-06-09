type here...
Duncan-Williams son insults him mercilessly on live video

By Qwame Benedict
The ‘wayward’ son of respected preacher Archbishop Duncan William has now gone berserk on social media and insulting his father during a live video.

Daniel, as he is known, has for weeks now been in the news for several bad reasons which are yet to be addressed by his family.

Earlier today, he shared a video of himself with naked ladies having fun in a swimming pool.

Some minutes after, he took it a notch higher and showed his nakedness during a live video.

Many people have been asking what could have made the son of a world-known preacher behave this way.

Daniel in a new video has revealed why he is behaving in such a manner.

According to him, his father whom he referred to as an idiot made him break up with the love of his life only known as Abena by threatening her with Police.

He also revealed that his father caused his arrest on three occasions without knowing what he has done to be arrested by the Ghanaian police.

Watch the video below:

Many people on social media has called on Archbishop Duncan Williams to act fast on his son before things get worse with him.

