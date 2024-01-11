type here...
Dunkwa: Husband butchers wife to death just two months after their wedding – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Dunkwa: Husband murders wife just two months after their wedding - Video
A piece of heart-wrenching from Dunkwa Mfuom confirms the death of 34-year-old Gifty Mensah, a promising hairdresser who lost her life in a brutal act of violence committed by her husband, Joseph Quakson.

According to reports, Gifty and Joseph dated for seven years before marrying.


However, the happiness of their union was marred by a series of unfortunate events, including the recent loss of their son on December 31, 2023.

The untimely death of their child undoubtedly added an extra layer of grief and strain to their relationship.

Sources reveal that the couple had been trying to cope with the profound loss, but the strain took a toll on their already fragile bond.

Yesterday, Hell broke loose when a heated argument between Gifty and Joseph escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in Gifty’s untimely demise.


Witnesses report that Joseph, in a fit of rage, allegedly butchered his wife in cold blood, leaving those nearby horrified at the gruesome scene.

Jospeht tried to hang himself to death after committing the heinous crime but his attempt wasn’t successful and is currently in the grips of the police.

Watch the video below to know more…

