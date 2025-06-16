Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves across various social media platforms, Dutchess Dior, a popular social media personality and mother was strangled to death by her husband, Shamarcus Jameal Carr.

This tragedy happened just days after the couple welcomed a newborn child and this has made the incident more heartbreaking.

According to preliminary reports, the fatal attack came on the heels of a heated altercation that played out during a Facebook Live session, where the couple was seen arguing in front of viewers.

It turned into a tragedy after Shamarcus strangled Dutchess to death and later unalived himself with a gun.

Dutchess Dior, whose real name is Zaria Khadijah Carr, was known for her candid and often humorous online content and her outspoken advocacy for motherhood and women’s empowerment.

Her sudden and violent death has devastated fans and sparked renewed calls for stronger domestic violence awareness and prevention measures.

