DVLA issues statement to address Nana Aba’s fake Range Rover registration number brouhaha

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence if she drives the Range Rover she received on her birthday, according to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA)

By Mr. Tabernacle
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority-DVLA has issued a long press statement in an address to Nana Aba Anamoah’s fake Range Rover registration number brouhaha on social media.

The ace journalist took over social media on her birthday last Friday when she received a brand new Range Rover with the registration number GR 2050-20 as a special birthday gift from an unknown person.

Soon after the pictures of the Range Rover went viral, an analogous shot of the registration details of the another car’s license plate GR 2050-20 which pointed to a Nissan Rogue registered somewhere in January 2020 surfaced.

This raised suspicions on social media as the majority of netizens could not fathom why a big personality like Nana Aba Anamoah, now the General Manager at GhOne TV on her birthday fake the car gift.

As we all know, nothing can be hidden on social media. Concerned social media secret investigators went on a search to find the purported Nissan Rogue SUV that bears the same registration number as Nana Aba’s.

Surprisingly, the very car was found parked by the roadside having the same number plate as the Range Rover car that was gifted to Nana Aba by an unknown person as a birthday present.

See photo of the Nissan Rogue SUV and the Range Rover car with the same number plate;

This issue caught the eye of the Authorities of DVLA as the car number seen on the Range Rover birthday gift was also seen on the Nissan Rogue SUV car that went viral on social media. Hence issuing a statement.

The DVLA in reaction to the social media tumult said the issue has come to their attention and that Nana Aba could face up to 12 months jail sentence if she attempts to put the car into use without registering it.

Read the full press statement below;

Meanwhile, Nana Aba Anamoah is yet to react to the reaction from the Driving and licensing institution – DVLA. GhPage News is monitoring to bring you the updates.

