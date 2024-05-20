“E Don cast”- Sister Derby mocks Medikal and Fella Makafui

Ghanaian musician, Sister Derby has taken a swipe at her sweet ex, Medikal and Fella Makafui.

This comes after the duo publicly divulged that they had kept an arm’s length from each other for reasons best known to them.

Reacting to the news, Sister Derby has pulled the legs of both Medikal and Fella Makafui in a video that is flying across social media platforms.

In the video, Sister Derby is seen at an undisclosed location in a state of gay.

One could hear Sister Derby saying E don cast as she jams to background music at the event.

Meanwhile, Medikal and Fella Makafui are looking forward to separating peacefully, as Fella has invited the police to look into the utterances of Medikal.