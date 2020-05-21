E.L involved in a car accident (Video)

Ghpage has received a piece of disturbing news that indicates that Ghanaian Afrobeats musician and rapper Elom Adablah, aka E.L, has been involved in a car accident.

READ ALSO: Apraku My Daughter was a fetish priest and a wizard – Evangelist Akwasi Awuah reveals

By reports, the accident happened around Okponglo Junction in Accra in the late afternoon today.

The accident which involved E.L who was driving his yellow Camaro saw about three cars being damaged to the core.

READ ALSO: I’ll beat Freda Rhymz again when I meet her, I mean it – Sista Afia

WATCH THE VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:

The rapper escaped narrowly without suffering any form of injury and was taken from the scene where the accident took place looking very fine.