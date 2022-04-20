- Advertisement -

A new study conducted by Global Info Analytics – a polling company in Ghana – has revealed that only 40 percent of Ghanaians will be transferring money electronically if it is really necessary when the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) is implemented in May 2022.

The study sought to determine how Ghanaians are responding to the approval of the E-levy by Parliament.

In its previous survey prior to the approval, 73% of Ghanaians were against the tax policy.

But its latest findings released on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, showed that approval of the E-levy will have no effect on 9 percent of the population sampled.

18 percent of the 5,182 respondents sampled for the survey said they will find an alternative to avoid the E-levy. 26 percent will be withdrawing their funds, while the remaining 7 percent said they don’t use Mobile Money (MoMo).

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) will begin effective May 1, 2022.

In a notice published in the newspapers, the GRA said the decision was influenced by the passage of the E-Levy Bill by Parliament.

The E-Levy will impose 1.50% on all electronic transfers.