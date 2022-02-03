E-LEVY: “Anybody who earns more than GH¢70 annually is not poor and must pay the tax” – Western Regional Minister 

- Advertisement -

The Western Region Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has launched a vehement defence of the contentious Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy), which is currently awaiting parliamentary approval.

According to the Minister, when the government begins to implement the tax, poor people in the country will be ineligible to pay it.

Mr Darko, speaking at a Townhall Meeting on Wednesday, disputed the Minority’s claim, claiming that the government has exempted electronic transactions worth less than GH100 per day.

As a result, poor people who transfer within the limit will not be charged the 1.75 per cent fee.

“In Ghana, a pauper is someone who earns less than GH70 per year.”

The levy, however, will apply to daily transfers of more than GHC100, so if you earn enough to be able to transfer this amount every day, you must contribute to the country’s development.”

“For example, if a teacher is paid GH2,400, a soldier is paid GH1,800, and a police officer is paid GH1,600 and decides to transfer GH100 every day, you will not pay this e-levy because GH100 for 30 days is GH3,000.”

“As a result, I disagree that the e-levy will worsen the plight of the poor.” That was never the intention. “The poor will not pay this tax,” he stated emphatically.