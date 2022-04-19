- Advertisement -

The Minority in Parliament has filed an injunction application at the Supreme Court in Accra against the implementation of the controversial electronic transfer levy, popularly known as the E-levy, pending a determination of its substantive case currently before the apex court.

According to CITI NEWS, the court has, however, scheduled the hearing of the case for May 4, 2022, three days after the planned date for the implementation of the levy.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced via his Facebook page that the application was successfully filed on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

“We have today [Tuesday] successfully filed an application at the Supreme Court to injunct the implementation of the obnoxious E-levy pending the determination of our substantive case,” he said.

E-LEVY could not be implemented as NDC MPs go to court

Parliament passed the bill on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the absence of the minority MPs, who had walked out before the bill was considered at the second reading stage.

The government has, however, argued the levy would widen the tax net and that could raise an extra GH¢6.9 billion in 2022.

There are also concerns that the government may securitize proceeds from the e-levy to raise extra revenue.