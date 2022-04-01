- Advertisement -

Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that government expects systems that will pave the way for the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy) to be ready from May 2022.

According to the Finance Minister, there have been discussions with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department and the Ghana Revenue Authority in this regard.

“We had some meetings with the Controller General and GRA, and they have indicated to us that right at the beginning of May, they should be able to get the systems altogether,” he noted.

The E-levy is a 1.5 percent tax imposed on electronic transactions, which includes mobile-money payments. The charge will apply to electronic transactions that exceed a threshold of GH¢100 on a daily basis.

The government had hoped the levy to widen the tax net and raise an extra GH¢6.9 billion in 2022 when it was first announced in the budget.

Meanwhile, the levy does not cover all electronic transactions. There are some exemptions.

