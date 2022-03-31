- Advertisement -

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assented to the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy) bill on Thursday, March 31, passing the new tax measure into law.

The policy was approved by a one-sided Parliament on Tuesday, March 29 after the minority staged a walkout.

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta revealed on Wednesday, March 30 that deductions will start in May this year.

He said that is the assurance he has been given by the Controller and Accountant General (CAGD) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), who will be the revenue collectors.

‘I am happy E-Levy has been passed’ – Akufo-Addo

Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the President welcomed the passage of the e-levy.

In a televised broadcast, he said the new tax presents an opportunity for Ghana to revive its economy.

“Mr. Speaker, despite the protracted and sometimes acrimonious nature of proceedings, I am happy that the House has, finally, found it possible to pass the e-levy. I believe the levy is going to make a significant contribution to revenue mobilisation and the management of the economy, and I want to thank Members of the House for making this possible.”