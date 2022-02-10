E-LEVY will be abolished when NDC comes to power in 2024 – Aseidu Nketiah

- Advertisement -

If the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins power, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, the party’s General Secretary, says the Electronic Transaction Levy, or E-levy, will be abolished.

He remarked this during the ‘Yentua’ demonstration, where he joined members of the Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians to show their discontent with the government’s attempts to get Parliament to approve the contentious E-levy.

Mr. Nketiah told the media that the NDC is not opposed to taxation, but that the E-levy is an attempt by the government to deprive regular Ghanaians of their source of income in the midst of adversity.

“We are not against taxation. Taxation is for value addition. But we will not sit and watch the government to keep robbing us. The E-levy is not taxation, it is daylight robbery.”

“The alternatives are there. Who in his right senses in this country asked the Minister for Roads to argue that we abolish the road tolls and convert the toll booths to toilets and washrooms?”.

“The fire will keep burning so long as we have a government that operates with impunity,” he added.

“In the unlikely event that the E-levy is passed, we will abolish it within the first 100 days when we assume power. It is not taxation. It is a daylight robbery. Taking people’s capital from their pockets, “he added.