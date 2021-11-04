type here...
E/R: Two arrested for beating, stripping 2 teenagers naked for allegedly stealing GHC100

By Kweku Derrick
stripped alleged thieves police
Two people are in police custody at Akuapem-Adawso in the Eastern Region for forcibly stripping two teenagers naked and parading them on the streets after being accused of theft.

The incident occurred Friday, October 29, 2021, where the victims, both 14 years of age, were alleged to have stolen GHC100 and a mobile phone.

According to reports, the mob led by one Larbi and Akwei severely brutalized the two young men making one of them defecate on himself in the process.

The minors were then stripped naked and paraded from the Tinkong stretch of the Koforidua-Mamfe highway to the Adawso township where traders were having a brisk business on the market day.

In a statement Wednesday, the police said the victims are receiving special medical care after the inhumane treatment metered out to them by the angry mob.

“The victims are currently onboard an ambulance to Accra for immediate medical attention and treatment at the Police Hospital.

“Psychologists have also been assigned to counsel the families of the victims,” police said in a statement.

Below is the full statement

Source:GHPage

