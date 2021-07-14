type here...
Eagle Prophet prophesied the current violence in South Africa 7 months ago

By Lilith
The power of God still exist and manifest through his prophets; Eagle Prophet is a perfect example of the manifestation of God in the lives of people.

Sout Africa is in chaos ever since the former president of the country, Jacob Zuma was jailed. There has been violence in the country since he was jailed.

In just 5 days, 70 people have been killed and serval more serious injured. Shops are being looted and there is unrest all over the country.

Interestingly, the founder and gereal overeer of God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet prophesied these happening 7 months before it happened.

Eagle Prophet on 9th January  revealed there was about to be darkness in South Africa. Among other things, the prophet revealed there will general unrest, riots, gun shots and blood on the streets of South Africa.

The man of God called on the Christian community to remember Sout Africa in their prayers because the darkness is not far off. Seven months down the line, South Africa is wailing.

Read the prophecy below

Eagle Prophet prophesied violence in South Africa 7 months ago
Eagle Prophet prophesied violence in South Africa 7 months ago

Indeed God’s prophets still live

Source:GHPAGE

