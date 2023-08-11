- Advertisement -

Evangelist Mama Pat formerly known as Nana Agradaa has disclosed that the easier way for anyone to make money is to start a church business.

According to Nana Agradaa, the is a lot of money to be made from the church and consultation fees alone can be able to take care of a lot of things for the Pastor including living a lavish lifestyle.

Nana Agradaa since announcing that she was now ditching her gods to be a pastor was seen by many as a move to scam more people after using his sika gari money scam to deceive people.

This new comment from her confirms the fear some people have had about her dealings and why some people fail to see she is a scammer.

Well, Nana Agradaa’s comments come days after another preacher Rev Obofour spoke out and revealed that no Ghanaian pastor is rich.

Rev Obofour in a viral video confessed that he and other pastors in the country became rich simply by spending the collection from church members.

In the viral video, he mentioned that it was the same collection/offertory money he used to buy the new shoe he was wearing at the time.

He concluded that the Pastors after receiving collection from the church members invest them into businesses while the congregation still live in poverty.

At this point, the ball is in the court of readers as to whether to continue believing and trooping to the church of some of these pastors or stay in their various homes to worship God.