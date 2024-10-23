GhPageEntertainmentEAST LEGON ACCIDENT: Sad Video Drops As Justine Goes Home Today
EAST LEGON ACCIDENT: Sad Video Drops As Justine Goes Home Today

By Mzta Churchill
The parents, family, concerned Ghanaians, and loved ones of Justine Agbenu are in a state of melancholy.

Today, 23rd October 2024 was slated for the final burial of the remains of the youngster who met her untimely death in the popular East Legon accident that involved the son of Prophet Salifu Amoako.

Gh Page has chanced a lot of heartbreaking scenes from the final funeral rites of the young beautiful lady and would want to share them with its avid followers.

Meanwhile, Erald Amoako, the son of Salifu Amoako is still at the hospital receiving treatment.

