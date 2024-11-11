GhPageNewsEast Legon - Sugar daddy mercilessly beats boyfriend inside nurse girlfriend's room...
News

East Legon – Sugar daddy mercilessly beats boyfriend inside nurse girlfriend’s room (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Boyfriend
Boyfriend

A young man named Eric was mercilessly beaten after his nurse girlfriend’s sugar daddy visited the apartment he had rented for the young lady unannounced.

According to a report by Angel FM’s Okatakyie Afrifa, the nurse lied to her boyfriend that she was taking care of the elderly man not knowing she was in a secret affair with him.

- GhPage
Boyfriend 2

As alleged, the sugar daddy was hinted by some neighbours that her young girlfriend had been bringing another man into the apartment he had rented for her.

After getting the information, he swiftly mobilised a set of thugs to invade the apartment to mercilessly beat the young man.

The young man was fortunately saved by a group of military men after he was labelled as a thief by the sugar daddy and his thugs

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, November 11, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
85.4 ° F
85.4 °
85.4 °
63 %
2.4mph
33 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways