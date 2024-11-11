East Legon – Sugar daddy mercilessly beats boyfriend inside nurse girlfriend’s room (Video)

A young man named Eric was mercilessly beaten after his nurse girlfriend’s sugar daddy visited the apartment he had rented for the young lady unannounced.

According to a report by Angel FM’s Okatakyie Afrifa, the nurse lied to her boyfriend that she was taking care of the elderly man not knowing she was in a secret affair with him.

As alleged, the sugar daddy was hinted by some neighbours that her young girlfriend had been bringing another man into the apartment he had rented for her.

After getting the information, he swiftly mobilised a set of thugs to invade the apartment to mercilessly beat the young man.

The young man was fortunately saved by a group of military men after he was labelled as a thief by the sugar daddy and his thugs

