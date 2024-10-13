East Legon: Two ladies burnt beyond recognition in fatal accident (Photos)

A devastating tragedy struck East Legon on Saturday, October 12, 2024, as two vehicles were ravaged by a fire that burned two of the occupants beyond recognition.

The horrific incident left two individuals trapped inside the Acura vehicle and eventually killed by the flames.

According to a spokesperson of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), ADO Alex King Nartey, the fire was ignited by an electric pole that fell on one of the vehicles.

“There was a head-on collision at East Legon, close to the Omama Shop, involving an Acura vehicle and a Jaguar vehicle and it hit a wooden electric pole, causing the wires on the pole to fall on the car sparking a fire.”

“Two people were trapped in the car and even though they were burnt beyond recognition, we figured that they were ladies.”

The two people who were burnt to death were occupants of the Acura vehicle while the two other passengers of the Jaguar were reportedly rushed to the hospital.

The flames from the pole rapidly spread, engulfing the two vehicles and leaving the occupants with no means of escape.

-- AD --

Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from the scene, and the terrifying blaze quickly attracted onlookers, many of whom stood helplessly as the inferno intensified.

Video footage shared by the GNFS on social media painted a harrowing picture of the incident.

In the videos, the electric pole can be seen alight, sparking dangerously before the fire extended toward the crashed cars.

The vehicles, once the flames took hold, were completely engulfed, leaving no opportunity for the four people inside to escape.

Trapped by the intensity of the blaze, two perished in the flames before emergency responders could arrive.

Watch the video below: