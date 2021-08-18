- Advertisement -

The Anti-Armed Robbery squad deployed to the Eastern region by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has come under attack by highway robbers on the Akyem Ettukrom to Bunso road.

The robbers reportedly wielding AK47 were on the road Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at dawn to rob commuters.

According to a report by Starr News, The robbers upon seeing the Police Bus transporting the personnel to their Operational areas opened fire on the bus which the police quickly retaliated.

The report adds that the gunfire exchange lasted for few minutes but the robbers fled into the bush after some sustained injuries.

The Police personnel combed the area and nearby houses and some health facilities but could not find the suspects.

Police retrieved five spent shells of AK 47 rifle at the scene.

The scene was the exact area two highway robbers Haruna Amadu, 25, and Joseph Nyira, 25 were arrested on June 5, 2021, after killing a trader in a robbery attack on the road with their accomplices at large.

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr.George Akuffo Dampare has deployed 126 troops of the special Anti-Armed Robbery Squad (AARS) to the Eastern region to clamp down rampant robberies in the region.

The AARS special force will augment the capacity and capabilities of the Eastern Regional command to deal with the menace.