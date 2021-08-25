- Advertisement -

Police in the Eastern region has begun investigations into the murder of a woman and her two children who have been found dead in a room at Cashland, a suburb of Akyem Ntronang.

The deceased are Patience Kpezle (mother), 38, Belinda Nyarko, 13, and Isaac Nyarko Gafa, 11, both children.

They are believed to have been allegedly killed on Sunday.

The Assemblymember for the Mentukwa Electoral area where the incident occurred Samuel Dodzi reported to the police after observing a stench emitting from a room which they suspected foul play.

Police proceeded to the scene where the room was locked from outside and forced it open.

Preliminary investigation indicates that her husband Emmanuel Kofi Gafa who was with them disappeared from the house on August 22, 2021, and has since not returned.

The bodies have been conveyed to the Mamanso Community mortuary while investigation continues.

Ghana is recording worrying cases of uxoricide and grisly murders across the Country.

In another development, a 28-year-old draftsman and footballer, Richard Appiah, popularly known as Fire Man, is in police custody for allegedly killing three teenagers at Abesim, a suburb of Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The suspect murdered his 12-year-old stepbrother, Loius Agyemang, a friend’s 15-year-old son, Stephen Sarpong and a yet-to-be-identified man whose bodies were discovered in his living quarters on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Richard Appiah, after killing his victims, chopped off their heads and stashed them in a fridge in his room.

On Tuesday, the suspect led the Police homicide team from Accra to where he buried the intestines and other parts of his victims after taking their lives.

The police team retrieved the intestines and added them to other exhibits in Richard Appiah’s fridge in his room.