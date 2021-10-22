type here...
GhPageNewsEastern Region: Retired Police officer found dead on his farm
News

Eastern Region: Retired Police officer found dead on his farm

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

A 64-year-old retired Police officer has been found dead on his farm in Asitey mountains in Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region.

Per Starr News report, ASP (rtd) Peter Kwadjo Tawiah left home Thursday morning at about 7:00 am to farm but failed to return.

The family led by John Teye Oboaba, brother of the deceased made an official complaint at Odumase Police station at about 7:30 pm the same day.

Police officers were quickly dispatched to the farm and found the motionless body of ASP (rtd) Peter Kwadjo Tawiah lying in a supine position with a cutlass in his right hand.

After examining the body and taking inventories of the crime scene, he was conveyed to Atua government hospital where he was medically declared dead.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, told Starr News, preliminary examination of the body did not detect any marks of assault.

He, however, said Police is awaiting an autopsy report by medical doctors to establish the cause of death.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 22, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.9 ° F
82.9 °
82.9 °
74 %
3.2mph
90 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News