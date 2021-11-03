- Advertisement -

Two teenage boys have been stripped naked and paraded on the streets of Akuapem Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern region over alleged theft of a sum of GHC100.

The incident occurred Friday, October 29, 2021, where the victims, both 14 years of age, were alleged to have stolen the money as well as a mobile phone.

The mob led by one Larbi and Akwei brutalized the two young men making one of them defecate on himself in the process, Starr News reports.

The minors were then stripped naked and paraded from the Tinkong stretch of the Koforidua-Mamfe highway to the Adawso township where traders were having a brisk business on the market day.

The hands of the two minors were tied while being paraded and assaulted with their naked bodies.

The mother of one of the victims, Augustina Danso, could not hide her tears recounting the inhumane treatment meted to her son.

She said even though the case has been reported to the Adawso police it has been transferred to the Akropong District Police Command but the suspects are still walking freely. She said those who assaulted her son are rather bragging that “poor person cannot win a case against rich man”.

She wants justice to be served.

“Help me, I don’t have anyone to help. The child is my sister’s child. She is deaf and dumb. She can’t speak. We don’t have money to litigate to seek justice. I beg you, help. They paraded them nakedly on the streets. They said they have stolen just Ghc100 which was taken away from them,” Augustina Danso appealed while weeping.