Media personality and actress Nana Ama Mcbrown over the years before and after marriage saw her in dire need of having a child she can call her own.

Desperate as she was then, did everything humanly possible to conceive but to no avail. In the public eye, she always appeared as very happy and full of life but deep within she was lachrymose.

In one of the annual edition’s of Girls talk, the celebrated actress in tears recounted how her childlessness affected her emotionally. Her last means of resort was to constantly go down on her knees and pray to God.

Good News and fast-forwarding, Mcbrown after walking down the aisle with Maxwell Mawu Mensah had her prayers answered by God as He gave her a beautiful baby girl, Maxin Mawushi Mensah. Born on February 2019.

The host of UTV’s United Showbiz, after bringing to the world a child has shown massive love and care for her, this, she goes the extra mile in doing things with the baby that the greater percentage of the populace finds it foul.

The proud mother of one amid bashing on social media on how she wholeheartedly treats her daughter has dropped another big one that definitely would get to the headlines.

The actress speaking to Kwaku Manu on the ‘Aggressive Show’ revealed that she has eaten her daughter’s faeces before. kasih! One may wonder why she did that, Well, here’s her reason.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW;

Her reason was; the love she developed for her newly born baby as of that time she was born was/is beyond the normal because she brought so much joy in her life that she was/is willing to do more.

Narrating wherefore, Mcbrown said baby Maxin was in her arms when she(Nana Ama) was eating and all of a sudden the baby passed stools where she was wiping off, unfortunately, the child’s faeces spilt on her food.

Believing the myth that ‘If your child passes stool in your food and you don’t eat as the mother, the child would die’ quickly took her plate filled with food then asap ate it for her daughter to live. Funny Tho!.

The love of a mother can’t be compared. Love soo deep!.