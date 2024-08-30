type here...
Eazzy finally confirms dating Medikal as their all loved up pictures land online

By Armani Brooklyn
Medikal and Eazzy

Following the un-ending reports on the internet that Medikal has started a fresh romantic relationship with singer Eazzy also known as First Lady; The songstress has finally confirmed the rumour.

In a new picture shared on her socials, the ‘One Thing’ hitmaker took a photo of herself and the AMG rapper in an elevator.

The photos show that the fresh power couple were all styled and looking swagger up.

Social media users who have come across the photos have shared diverging opinions about Medikal and Eazzy’s new affair.

Meanwhile, it has also been alleged that Medikal welcomed a baby with his Eazzy a few months ago.

According to rumours, Eazzy welcomed the child in the UK. When the marriage between Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui came to an end this year, it was alleged that Medikal’s amorous relationship with Eazzy was the reason.

According to a Snapchat influencer known as Davon, Medikal cheated on Fella by sleeping with Eazzy.

