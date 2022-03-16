type here...
Ebenezer SHS students study on the bare floor after failing to pay for broken desks

By Lizbeth Brown
Ebenezer SHS
Some students of Ebenezer Senior High School located in Dansoman, a suburb in Accra have reportedly been studying on the bare floor for some time now.

According to reports, forty-five students of the General Art department have been studying on the floor after the headmistress parked all the desks out of the classroom.

One of the guardians to the affected student revealed that three of the desks got broken and the headmistress ordered these students to pay 600 cedis each.

The headmistress then directed that the three students should not be allowed to sit on the desks until they have paid the said amount.

The guardian disclosed that the headmistress gave the students up to Thursday, 10th March to pay the fine and since then, the students have been studying on the bare floor.

“The desks are three so she asked them the students to pay GH¢600 each. Since they couldn’t pay, she took all the desks out on Thursday and till today, the students are still sitting on the floor when they went to school”, the guardian disclosed.

The headmistress, identified as Madam Anastasia has failed to heed to the pleas of the students and are currently studying on the floor.

    Source:Ghpage

