Its been almost four(4) years since the unfortunate demise of Dancehall sensation Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng known in the showbiz circle as Ebony Reigns.

But up until now, the family is yet to receive justice since they believe their daughter’s death through the accident wasn’t normal and as such, there is more to it.

One person who has been vocal about this is her father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng aka Starboy Kwarteng who has since the death of the musician been speaking about it and doing everything within his power to make sure the family gets justice.

Come February 8, 2022, would be exactly 4 years since Ebony passed unto eternity but before her fourth anniversary, Starboy Kwarteng has granted an interview and has spoken about the case so far.

According to him, Ebony hasn’t been happy with the way things are being handled by the state for her to get justice and rest in peace.

Granting an interview on KOFI TV, Starboy Kwarteng revealed that he is not been briefed on the proceeding of court and only gets to hear updates from people.

He continued that the driver is being protected otherwise he should have been hauled before a competent court of law for him to answer some questions from his lawyers or him.

Watch the video below:

He stated that former CID boss Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah told him emphatically they can’t prosecute the driver because he also risked his life in the accident.

Starboy revealed that very soon Nana Hemaa as he affectionately calls Ebony would revenge her killers soon and it would be a disaster.

He stated emphatically that no prayer can save the people when the late musician starts to revenge and he(Starboy Kwarteng) can’t wait to see that.