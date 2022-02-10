- Advertisement -

It’s been four years since the passing of Ebony Reigns, one of Ghana’s promising dancehall artiste’s, but her memory is still etched in the hearts and minds of her fans and followers.

A ceremony was held in her honour Tuesday by her family to commemorate her anniversary and to keep her still “reigning” till eternity.

Ebony’s father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, believes his daughter’s legacy would live on in the annals of Ghanaian music as far as the family has not been wiped out from the surface of the earth.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Mr. Kwarteng who has earned the monicker Starboy Kwarteng said he would do all possible to keep his daughter’s legacy alive.

“Ebony’s legacy will never die. We would remember her every year because she had timeless hits,” he said. “As her father, I designated February 16th as Special Jollof Day to commemorate her birthday. Nana Ama [Ebony] is unique and constantly alive“

Ebony – real name Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng – died in a gory accident with her friends Franky Kuri and Vondee, a military officer, on the Sunyani-Accra route.

Ghanaians and music-loving fans woke up to the grim news of the sudden passing of the budding musician which happened on the dawn of February 8, 2018.

Ebony Reigns was prepping herself for her 21st birthday when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Ghanaians from all walks of life including her fellow musicians like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Sista Afia, Lilwin, among others paid glowing homage to the music treasure on the fourth anniversary.

Ebony Reigns’ family paid a visit to her grave to lay fresh wreaths as they remember her after 4 years.