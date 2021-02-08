Ebony’s sister Foriwaa celebrates 3-year anniversary of her death in new photo; stirs emotions among fans

Ebony’s elder sister in remembrance of her late sister has made an emotional post on her Instagram page.

The lady by name Yaa Foriwaa marked the late singer’s 3-year death anniversary with a heartfelt message.

The lady whose looks alone give away the fact that she is Ebony’s sister wrote, “Today marks exactly 3yrs you departed yet the wounds and heartbreak feels Fresh, like it happened moments ago. Forever in our Hearts. Keep on Resting Well Nana.”

The former face of Roughtown Records passed in a car accident on her way back to Accra from Sunyani where she went to visit her mum.

Her passing took the nation by shock as many mourned the loss of such a great and captivating talent.

Meanwhile, Foriwaa’s post has garnered lots of reactions from fans on social media.

As expected, most of these comments were fans recounting how much grief her loss brought and how much they miss Ebony.

Without a doubt, Ebony was one of the best things to happen to Ghana music and her name will forever be etched in the hearts of all true music lovers.