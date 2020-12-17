The EC has 48 hours to declare John Mahama as president-elect – NDC Chairman

- Advertisement -

The National Democratic Congress will stop at nothing until they see their flagbearer John Dramani Mahama declared as the winner of the 2020 elections.

There has been countless protests staged across the country by members of the opposition party over their rejection of the ‘flawed’ and rigged results by the EC.

In the face of this dissent, the Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ibrahim Mobila, has instructed the chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, to within 2 days, declare former president John Mahama the president-elect.

He further stated that should the Electoral Commission fail to comply, the party will decide on what to do to change the results in favour of the NDC.

Addressing the media during a demonstration in Tamale, Ibrahim Mobila said;

“I am here to tell all the people in the Northern Region that we won the elections, we are begging the EC boss, she shouldn’t bring confusion into the country so we are telling her to come out immediately and change the results by Friday otherwise we will decide for our incoming President John Mahama,”

The National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Sofo Azorka, also said the party will on January 7, 2021, swear in John Dramani Mahama as president.

“We are swearing John Mahama next month 7th January, at where they swear people in at Accra.”

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress hit the streets of Tamale in the Northern Region to protest the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president-elect in the just-ended polls.

The demonstration which was held at the city central recorded huge turnout as partakers chanted war songs.