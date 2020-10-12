EC boss robbed at gunpoint in Highway robbery

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
The head of the Electoral Commission in the Ashanti Region Benjamin Bannor according to information reaching us has been robbed at a gunpoint in the region.

From a source, he was attacked while returning to Kumasi from an official trip to the Western region.

The robbers reportedly seized his personal belongings and that of other occupants of the Nissan Patrol vehicle on which they were travelling.

This attack on the EC boss comes barely a week after the MP of Mfantseman Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford was killed by some armed robbers on his return after a campaign tour.

Narrating what happened on that fateful day the NPP first vice constituency Chairman Wofa Yaw said they were returning from a campaign tour when armed robbers attacked them.

He went on to state that the MP was identified by the robbers before shooting him to death.

But after this sad news, the deputy minister of defence Hon. Derrick Oduro has apportioned blame of the citizenry saying when proposal was brought for security of the MP’s to be beefed up they boycotted it saying it was irrelevent now that this unfortunate incident has happened they are now asking why an MP would be travelling without a security personnel.

Source:Ghpage

