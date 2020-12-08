EC is teaming up with NPP to rig the election – Sammy Gyamfi

The communication director of the opposition NDC Sammy Gyamfi has accused the Electoral commission of planning to rig the 2020 election together with the New Patriotic Party.

According to him, the delibrate attempt by the EC to delay announcement of the results is because they are doing something in the dark.

In a third update by the NDC on the results they have collated so far, he stated that no matter what the NPP does they can never change the will of Ghanaians and God.

Sammy Gyamfi went on to state the victory of John Dramani Mahama has already been declared in Heaven and on Earth adding that nothing can bring John Dramani Mahama down.

We wait till the EC chair announces the winner later today.