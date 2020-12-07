type here...
EC officials arrested for tampering with Presidential ballot papers

By Qwame Benedict
EC officials arrested for tampering with Presidential ballot papers
EC officials
Some officials of the electoral commission have been arrested by the Ghana Police for tampering with the Presidential ballot paper in the ongoing 2020 general elections.

According to the report, the officials picked up are from the Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central Constituencies.

Earlier some photos surfaced on social media that sees the election booklet been tampared with to favour some politicial parties on the ballot paper.

See photo below:m

Ballot paper

But the statement released by the EC has it that, they are working hand in hand with the Ghana Police to ensure that the people who are behind the act are brought to book to serve as deterant to the other officials.

Read the EC’s statement below:

EC Press Statement
Source:Ghpage

