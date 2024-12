The Electoral Commission has slated today, December 9 to make the presidential results known to all and sundry.

This was made known via a communique shared by the Electoral Commission on their socials.

Per the communique, the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah will officially declare the winner of the December 7 general election.

This, according to the Electoral Commission will take place at exactly 4:30 pm at the EC corporate office in Accra.