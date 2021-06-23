- Advertisement -

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced 22-days of power outages, known in Ghanaian parlance as ‘dumsor’, in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

The 22-day disruption in power supply will take effect on Monday, June 28 and end on July 19, 2021, and will occur between the hours of 6 pm and 12midnight each day.

The outages would allow the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to complete the last phase of repair works on some bulk supply points and transmission cables in Accra, ECG said in a press statement dated Wednesday, June 23.

“The load to the Trasacco Bulk Supply Point (BSP) will be managed to enable the construction of towers at the Volta, Accra East and Achimota substations and to complete the stringing and commissioning of a new double circuit 161KV Volta-Achimota transmission line,” the ECG said.

Areas to be affected have been categorised into six groups. Each group will be without power once a week.

The last time a similar schedule was announced was in May 2021 when the power distributor announced an eight-day load shedding experienced in parts of Accra.