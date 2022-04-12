type here...
ECG chases GBC over GH¢15.4 million debt

By Kweku Derrick
The Electricity Company of Ghana has taken on the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) over unpaid utility bills to the tune of GH¢15, 420,246.

The state broadcaster is back in the news again after it was disconnected in October last year for failing to settle its indebtedness to the power distributor.

According to checks by Citi News, the GBC has not made any effort to pay its debt, which earns it the 14th and 15th position on a list of 29 highly indebted clients of ECG targeted for disconnection.

The GBC transmission alone owes a total bill of GH¢4,281,342, while the GBC itself owes GH¢11,138,904.

This will be the second time, if not more; that GBC will suffer any similar fate for non-payment of electricity bills.

As part of a special national operation to recover part of the hefty debt on its books from clients, ECG has listed some 29 private and public institutions waiting to be disconnected from the national grid.

Ghana Airport Company, Parliament, UNDP, EOCO, UPSA, Ministry of Communication, Kofi Annan Center, Entrance Pharmacy, and Internal Audit Agency are among the heavily indebted institutions on the list.

Most of these institutions have either received “demand or disconnection notices” from ECG.

According to the electricity distributor, the time has come to take steps to shore up its revenue.

    Source:GHPage
    • ECG

