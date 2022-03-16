type here...
ECG cuts power supply to Accra Sports Stadium over GH¢508,000 debt

By Kweku Derrick
Accra Sports Stadium
The Accra Sports Stadium has reportedly been disconnected from the National Grid by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over a debt of GHS508,000.

It’s gathered that a Task Force from the power supply company stormed the sports facility to cut power supply over failed efforts to get the National Sports Authority to settle the debt.

Nene Shadrack Mase, who led his team to disconnect the power said the electricity used by the stadium over the last 10 months is yet to be paid for.

He noted that the management of the stadium was supposed to pay 50% of the debt defaulted in the payment.

“What they have to do to be restored is pay one-fourth or 75% of the total debt and the rest of the debt will be scheduled for them. If there is a default in payment, they will be cut off again,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“No assurances had been given to us as we left the place. But if effort is being made on their part, the officer in charge of the schedule will inform us and we will restore power for them.”

    Source:GHPage

