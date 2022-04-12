- Advertisement -

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a special national operation that’s expected to affect some 29 private and public institutions that owe the company GHC120 million.

The institutions include the Ghana Airport, University of Ghana, Accra International Conference Center (AICC), Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Butler Lines, Parliament, Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Others are the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), Internal Audit Agency, Judicial Service, Kofi Annan Center of Excellence, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Communication, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and National Info, Tech Age, Women, and Gender Ministry, Sports Flood Lights, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Some of the institutions have more than one electricity meter and owe as much as about GHC45 million, according to a Citi News report. However, they have not shown any commitment to paying their debt despite receiving disconnection notices from ECG.

Some Members of Parliament also risk being disconnected from the national grid over failure to settle their bills.

The National Disconnection Taskforce is also looking out for meter bypass (illegal connections) which culminates in power theft that accrues to ECG’s lost revenues.

Some institutions have been disconnected last week and subsequently reconnected after an agreement was reached on a payment schedule.

Some private hostels in the UPSA enclave and a local eatery joint in East Legon have been disconnected over power theft.