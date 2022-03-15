- Advertisement -

The Ghana Electricity Company has cut electricity to Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport and other Ghana Airports Company offices due to outstanding invoices.

After the KIA failed to pay their debt to the electricity distribution company, a National task group of the ECG carried out the disconnection procedure on Monday.

Sources say KIA owes ECG close to GHC49 million.

The task team rejected an attempt by the KIA management to pay the debt by check while the disconnection process was in progress.