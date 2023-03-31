ECG releases Dumsor Timetable for the public

- Advertisement -

A schedule for Dumsor, which began on Thursday, was made available by the Electricity Company of Ghana, or ECG.

They claim that the period of power rationing will be from Thursday, March 30, 2023, through Friday, April 6, 2023.

According to ECG, this will allow them to carry out a critical maintenance task on the Ghana Gas Processing Plant.

The power rationing that has been announced will only be in effect from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

See the timetable below:

